Shahbaz Gill submits bail plea in court

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Thursday submitted a request in court for his bail in the sedition case filed against him by the incumbent government.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff was arrested for passing remarks against the army during a television show. Gill has claimed that he was sexually assaulted while under custody.

His lawyer submitted the bail plea on his behalf to the sessions judge of district West.

The plea maintains that the case against Gill is baseless and political in nature, adding his statements were broken up and included in the first information report filed against him.

“The applicant is a graduate of one of the top universities,” the appeal stated. “The applicant has been teaching in educational institutions throughout America and Europe.”

The bail plea further added that a case against the petitioner under the provisions mentioned in the FIR does not make sense.

It concludes that Gill should be released on bail.