Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 9am | SAMAATV | 24 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | SAMAATV | 24 August 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 9am | SAMAATV | 24 August 2022 Recommended Overwhelmed with flood destruction, Pakistan prepares to hold international donors moot South Korea fertility rate drops below one child per woman, world’s lowest PCB announces squads, schedule for National T20 Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular WATCH: Karachi youth’s generosity to give ‘free fuel’ to bikers Twitter cancels Ranbir Kapoor over body-shaming comments Pakistan to receive massive assistance, investment from Qatar