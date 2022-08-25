You won’t find Kat in Euphoria’s third season

One of the faces you’ll be missing in the upcoming season of HBO’s Euphoria is Kat. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of the series, has said goodbye to the high school drama ahead of its third season.

Apart from the fact that there will be one fewer student in Euphoria’s classrooms (though it’s not like they ever attended classes anyway), the actor shared the news with fans on her Instagram story.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

PHOTO: Pinterest/ KANYAIWANA

The reason for her sudden departure still remains a mystery as there have been various reports hinting at why the actor has pulled out from the upcoming season.

The Daily Beast reported that Ferreira hurt herself during the filming of a hot tub scene for Season 2 leaving fans speculating if the production was unsafe. HBO, in a statement, refuted these claims stating that “there were never any official queries lodged” and that it “was in perfect accordance with all safety requirements and guild protocols.”

In the first season of Euphoria in 2019, Ferreira made her acting debut as Kat, a plus-sized high school student looking to feel empowered by her body in the technological age. While Kat’s path toward self-love was a standout in the season, her character arc in season two—which included fabricating a terminal disease in order to dump her overly kind boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams)—was rather underwhelming.

PHOTO: HBO

There were rumors of tension following Kat’s character arc in the second season between the actor and the creator of the series, Sam Levinson, but a source close to production denied the rumors in February. Later, Ferreira slammed claims of turmoil behind the scenes, telling Insider in March that, “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of its kind of like mundane little things.”

Besides Ferreira’s departure, season three has already promised big changes after Rue, in season 2 —played by Emmy winner Zendaya—suggested a time jump was about to occur.

PHOTO: HBO

The sophomore season of Euphoria this year received 16 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, before it was renewed for Season three in February this year.