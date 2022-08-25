Catastrophic floods, Imran Khan to appear before ATC, Shahbaz Gill Case

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, August 25, 2022:

Balochistan flash floods continue to wreak havoc as relief efforts are undermined by a lack of resources.

As many as 23 submerged districts of Sindh were declared calamity-hit by the government. Sindh CM urged citizens to contribute generously to help flood victims.

Former PM Imran Khan will appear before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) today (Thursday) to seek interim bail in a terrorism case.

Covid-19 continues to haunt flood-battered Pakistanis and claims more lives

Police are desperate to recover the primary cellphone of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to submit incriminating evidence against him in the treason case. Gill was sent on judicial remand by the sessions court yesterday.