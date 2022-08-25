Expiry of protective bail: Imran Khan to appear before ATC today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will appear before an Islamabad anti-terrorism (ATC) court today (Thursday) to seek interim bail in a terrorism case.

The ex-PM was booked in a terrorism case by the federal capital police for hurling threats against top police officials and a female judge - who remanded his aide Shahbaz Gill into police custody.

On Monday, the ex-PM approached the Islamabad High Court which granted him protective bail till August 25.

The decision was taken by the PTI chairman after a meeting of the party’s legal team.

Imran Khan’s counsel Babar Awan - in a video message - said they have decided to file an interim bail plea before the ATC.

He confirmed that the former premier will appear in person to seek bail from the court.

PTI chairman will be accompanied by other party leaders.