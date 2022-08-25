Neighbor immolates 7-year-old girl in Islamabad, dumps body in water tank

A seven-year-old girl was immolated in the Karpa area of Islamabad by a female neighbor and her accomplice.

The minor’s burnt body was dumped in the water tank.

Islamabad Police Operations SSP has also taken notice of the harrowing incident and directed the related police officials to apprehend the suspects.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint against his female neighbor and her unidentified young abettor.

On the complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 302 (Punishment of qatl-i-amd), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offense), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to FIR, the plaintiff told the police that his mother and wife along with his seven-year-old daughter Maira went to their neighbor’s house to participate in Quran Khwani.

The minor went up to the roof. But after some time, the visitors smelled something burning.

When they rushed to the roof, they saw a burning mattress but no sign of Maira. Later upon searching, Maira’s burnt body was recovered from a water tank kept on the roof.

The complainant said his family members witnessed their female neighbor and an unidentified man fleeing.

The police started investigation with the female suspect’s father and brother while the search for both suspects was also underway.

Islamabad Police Operations SSP Malik Jameel Zafar has also taken notice of the incident. He directed Kapra Police officials to immediately trace and arrest the suspects.