Missile misfire: Pakistan calls for India to accede to demand of joint probe

Pakistan has called for India to accede to its demand of a joint probe into the missile misfire incident, a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said on Wednesday.

“We have seen India’s announcement of the findings of an internal Court of Inquiry regarding the incident of firing of a rogue supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March 2022 and the decision to terminate the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers reportedly found responsible for the reckless incident.”

Pakistan categorically rejects India’s purported closure of the highly irresponsible incident and reiterates its demand for a joint probe, it added.

“As expected, the measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient, and inadequate,” MoFA said in the statement.

It also highlighted that India has not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry but has also evaded the questions raised by Pakistan regarding the command and control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols, and the reason for India’s delayed admission of the missile launch.

“Systemic loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in the handling of strategic weapons cannot be covered up beneath the veneer of individual human error,” it said, adding that if indeed India has nothing to hide then it must accept Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe in the spirit of transparency.

“The imprudent Indian action of March 9, 2022, had jeopardized the peace and security environment of the entire region.”

Pakistan’s demonstration of exemplary restraint is a testament to our systemic maturity and abiding commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state, the statement said.

Pakistan reiterated its demand that the Indian Government must immediately provide specific responses to the queries raised by Pakistan after the incident and accedes to its call for a joint probe.