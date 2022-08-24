Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 11pm | SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines | 11pm | SAMAATV Aug 24, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 11pm | SAMAATV Recommended New waves of flash flood wreak havoc in KP, South Punjab as 23 Sindh districts declared calamity-hit Oldest human relative walked upright 7m years ago: study Talented striker Waheed upbeat ahead of PFF Trials Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Twitter cancels Ranbir Kapoor over body-shaming comments WATCH: Karachi youth who covers up petrol bill of strangers as charity Pakistan to receive massive assistance, investment from Qatar