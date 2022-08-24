FacebookHacked: Social media platform’s users get ‘closer’ to celebrities

Hundreds of Facebook users on Wednesday were greeted with their favorite celebrities on the platform with a glitch inundating their feeds with posts of people commenting on pages of celebrities.

According to several reports, users said their feeds were full of such posts even if they did not follow the celebrities.

It meant that #FacebookHacked was trending the world over.

Facebook’s parent company Meta confirmed that a technical glitch was the cause.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for Meta told National Public Radio (NPR).

Downdetector, a service that tracks issues and outages with major websites, reported receiving thousands of complaints related to Facebook.

An overwhelming 81% of complaints regarding Facebook were related to the social media platform’s feed, CNBC reported.

Let the memes commence

As is the case with any controversy that ends up on the internet, there were a flood of memes relating to the glitch.