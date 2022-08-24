Justice eludes Karachi teenager who was told to give birth to prove rape

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old Karachi woman with mental health challenges was told to give birth to prove who had raped her. But now, justice seems to elude the victim as a paternity test of the newborn failed to serve as a critical piece of evidence against the suspect.

On January 20, 2022. a young woman was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center’s Emergency Department with complaints of severe abdominal pain.

A doctor referred her for an ultrasound. The diagnostics revealed that she was roughly five months pregnant. This would be her second trimester.

Family accompanying her were left surprised at this discovery, given that teenager was unmarried.

In response to a volley of questions from her relatives, the woman, who was described by doctors as having weak understanding, said that their neighbor Muhammad Mukhtar had allegedly raped her five months ago.

The teenager, who lived in a residential colony near JPMC, recalled that her family had gone to a relative’s funeral on July 28 last year when Mukhtar allegedly came calling.

Though she told Mukhtar no one was home, the man allegedly slapped her face and dragged her to a room where he allegedly raped her at gunpoint.

On hearing this harrowing tale, the family decided to initiate legal action against Mukhtar.

The teenager was taken to JPMC’s medico-legal section for an examination. A Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) wrote in her report that it was difficult to ascertain sexual assault after a lapse of five months.

The WMLO, however, confirmed sexual activity. But could not confirm who could be involved due to the absence of evidence.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against Mukhtar on January 24 at the South Woman Police Station on the complaint of the teenager’s father.

The FIR charged Mukhtar with sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Police Surgeon Karachi Dr Sumaiyya Syed, who was JPMC’s Additional Police Surgeon (APS) at the time, had told SAMAA TV that she was trying to get a DNA sample of the unborn baby.

Since government hospitals lack the facility to collect DNA samples from an unborn baby to ascertain paternity, the only other option was for the baby to be born before DNA samples could be drawn.

Who is the accused?

The accused, Mukhtar Ahmed, is a policeman. When he was booked, he was serving on the security team for the then-District Central’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum.

On January 25, the day after the case against him was registered, the accused appeared before the then-District South SSP Investigation-I Dr Farrukh Raza and surrendered.

At the time of his arrest, the accused pleaded innocence. He claimed that the victim’s family was wrongfully implicating him in the case.

What happened then?

When Mukhtar was presented before a Karachi court, he was sent to jail in judicial custody.

He still remains in jail.

Since there was no facility available at government hospitals to ascertain the paternity of an unborn baby, the rape victim was told to give birth.

Once the child is born, a paternity test was to determine who the rapist was.

On May 23, the victim gave birth to a baby boy.

The victim, the accused, and the baby were then moved to a health facility where DNA samples were collected.

The samples were sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory on July 22.

What did the report find?

According to the report of the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Department – exclusively available with SAMAA TV – buccal swabs of the victim, the accused and the baby were received from South Woman Police Station for parentage analysis.

A buccal swab, also known as a buccal smear, is a way to collect DNA from the cells located on the inside of a person’s cheek.

“Based on DNA analysis, the baby of the victim can be excluded as a biological son of the accused because they do not share alleles at all genetic markers tested,” the report’s conclusion read.

It meant that the suspect, Mukhtar, did not father the child borne by the raped teenager.

What happens now?

South (Investigation-I) SSP Dr Muhammad Imran Khan told SAMAA TV that the accused remains in jail, but he has applied for bail.

The SSP said the bail application of Mukhtar Ahmed is fixed for hearing on Thursday, August 25.

Separately, Additional Session Judge South-III is scheduled to examine the DNA report – filed as evidence – in court on September 1.

Will the victim get justice?

Shama Afroze, the police officer designated to investigate the case, says the police had been treating the accused as the prime suspect because the victim’s family had only accused him.

But after the DNA report confirmed that Mukhtar Ahmed was not the biological father of the baby born to the victim, Afroze said the police were left with no option but to collect DNA samples from additional suspects.

The IO suggested that the police may explore the possibility that there is more than one suspect who raped the victim.

Asked whether the police had identified any potential suspects in this case, she pointed to two of the victim’s neighbors.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim was not ready to accept the newborn, while a woman with mental health challenges was not expected to take care of the baby.

They handed the baby over to a foster family after completing all the legal formalities, Afroze said.