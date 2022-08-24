Chinese Consul General Li Bijian turns down claims of CPEC ‘slowdown’

Chinese Consul General Li Bijian has categorically rejected the impression that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are moving at a slow pace, saying that all projects are progressing according to their schedule.

Chinese Consul General talked exclusively to SAMAA TV’s reporter Rizwan Alam in Karachi.

Li Bijian said that the impression that CPEC projects were progressing slowly was wrong. All projects are advancing as per devised schedule, he noted.

Li Bijian termed the absence of transportation facilities as a major hindrance in the development of Gwadar. He said that there are no direct flights to the port city in Balochistan.

China has already resolved the issue of electricity shortfall in Gwadar, he said, and expressed that the issue of sweet water there will also be resolved within the next five months.