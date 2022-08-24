JI stages sit-in in Karachi as local bodies elections postponed

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter - under its chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman - stages a stage sit-in at Shahra-e-Quaideen as second phase of local government elections in Sindh has been postponed once again owing to monsoon spell that hit the province badly.

Addressing in a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Wednesday, Hafiz Naeem said that PPP’s mala fide decision to postpone the local government elections is an act to snatch the rights of the people of province.

He asked, “On what grounds the government sought postponement of the polls?”

He claimed that provincial election commission and other institutions also colluded with PPP to seize the rights of common people of Sindh.

He said that according to weather forecast, there is no rain on August 27 and 28. Hence, there was no need to delay the elections.

He further commented that the Sindh government seemed uninterested in holding the LG polls for the last 2.5 years and that the JI would go to the court to ensure they do it.

MQM-P welcomes polls delay

On the other hand, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, has welcomed government’s decision to postpone the LG elections.

He said that most of the polling stations were inundated with rain water while large number of flood victims were also taking shelter in these stations.

“In the time of crises, we welcome the government’s decision to postpone the elections,” he commented.