PM Shehbaz Sharif visits ‘fully demountable’ FIFA World Cup Stadium 974

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, today, which will host matches during this year’s FIFA World Cup.

An interesting aspect of Stadium 974 is that it can be fully dismantled after use, which makes it the first fully demountable stadium in the history of World Cups.

The stadium has been built using shipping containers and modular steel frames, in a bid to showcase Qatar’s maritime history.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Sharif “was given the guided tour of the stadium and was briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup 2022”.

“The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing state-of-the-art facilities for the one of the biggest sporting event on the globe. He praised the grandeur of the football stadiums and associated facilities, depicting the Qatari culture and identity, built in a short span of time,” it added.

Sharif also underlined “the important contribution of Pakistani workforce in building the world cup related infrastructure”.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Pakistanis were proud of the fact that the football, “Al-Rihla”, the official match ball of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, was produced in Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s visit in pictures

Photo: PMO

Photo: PMO

Photo: PMO