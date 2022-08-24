Those consuming below 200 units monthly to get respite in power bills

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said the electricity consumers consuming below 200 units monthly will benefit from the waiver of fuel price adjustment charges in the power bills.

Addressing a news conference at the head office of K-Electric, the minister said although the consumers had utilized lesser electricity during July as compared to June, however, they received higher bills which included the surcharge of June.

He said the power consumers across the country had received increased electricity bills due to the fuel surcharge of June which was added to the bills of July.

Dastagir said despite the crisis and challenges being faced by the government, it had been decided to provide relief to the masses in this regard. He announced that the fuel surcharge, added in the bills of July, had been abolished for consumers of below 200 units.

Those who had paid their bills would be given relief in their power bills in the next month while those who haven’t paid would get their revised bills. Besides, the fuel surcharge for agricultural consumers had also been abolished.

The minister announced that the fixed tax imposed on commercial meters would also be abolished from October.

He criticized Imran Khan-led previous government for the increased power crisis in the country. During the tenure of Imran Khan, the projects of alternative energy were miserably neglected. No single megawatt production was done from any source of alternative energy during the tenure of the previous government, he expressed.

He said the incumbent government had focused on alternative energy and soon power production would start from Thar coal. The government is working to ensure the provision of uninterrupted and affordable power supply to the consumers across the country, he added.

Dastagir said that efforts were also underway to modernize the power distribution companies under the vision of the Prime Minister.

He said that the companies had been asked to ensure the rapid installation of meters, resolution of complaints of consumers, and prevention of power thefts on modern lines.

The minister said Imran Khan continuously lied to the nation that there wasn’t any power shortfall. He clarified the power production was much lesser than its demand.

He said that the country’s power supply was dependent on outdated plants running on expensive furnace oil.

To a question, the minister replied that restructuring of NEPRA was underway. The regulatory body during the tenure of the previous government was not working on its primary function which is the revision of rates, he said.

To another question, he answered that unfortunately, the privatization of K-Electric didn’t deliver the required results, however, efforts were initiated to improve its working for the desired results.

Responding to a query, Dastagir said the reconciliation of financial affairs of K-Electric was also underway and positive results were expected from this reconciliation.

To a question about the provision of relief in terms of electricity bills to the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, he replied that initially, the government was focusing on their (flood victims) rescue, later the steps, for relief and rehabilitation, would be taken.