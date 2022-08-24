Lesco’s failure to remove FCA from electricity bills sparks protest

A day after the Lahore High Court barred power distribution companies from collecting Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charges, hundreds of consumers thronged the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) office in Lahore to get their electricity bills corrected. However, when Lesco officials refused to remove FCA charges from the bills, the consumers staged a protest a shouted slogans.

SAMAA TV’s Usman Aleem reported that people queued up at the Lesco office early morning with their electricity bills.

The LHC ruling was not the only reason that people arrived at the Lesco office. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also announced that FCA charges for 17 million consumers were being waived off.

Since early morning on Wednesday, Lesco consumers formed long queues and waited for hours but the officials of the power distribution company refused to remove FCA charges saying they had not yet received any notification to that effect.

Their refusal enraged the consumers who shouted slogans.

The protestors said that they feared not paying the bills with FCA will lead to late surcharge being added to the next month’s bills.

LHC order Lesco to issue new bills

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has issued a written order for the ruling it handed down yesterday.

The court has ordered Lesco to issue new electricity bills without FCA charges within two days.

Justice Shahid Waheed has also instructed the court office to club all the petitions about FCA charges and set them for a hearing on September 14.