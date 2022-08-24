Pakistan diplomatic missions in UK to remain closed on Wednesday

The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Monday 29th August 2022 on the eve of Summer Bank Holiday, Pakistan High Commission London said in a press release on Wednesday.

The press release further added that the community members, seeking consular assistance for any emergency, are requested to call on the emergency contact numbers of the Pakistan High Commission, London and the respective Consulates, available on the High Commission’s website.