Relief or burden: NEPRA to decide fate of KE consumers in August 31 public hearing

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday announced that it will hold a public hearing on August 31 to decide on a K-Electric petition to offer electricity charges relief to consumers in July while adding an additional burden for the April-June Quarter.

K-Electric has asked the power regulatory authority to approve the provision of Rs3.47/KWh relief to the consumers for the month of July under negative Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

The negative July FCA is attributed to the decline in fuel prices during the month.

The spokesperson for the power company said that the price of electricity purchased from The Central Power Purchasing Agency, Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) fell around 31% in July compared to June.

“Similarly, Determination of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) price in July decreased by 16% compared a month earlier,” the KE spokesperson added.

He also pointed out that only the price of furnace oil soared 4% in July compared to June.

Moreover, the sole power provider of Karachi, in its petition, also sought approval to charge an additional Rs14.533/kWh in the backdrop of April-June FCA.

According to the spokesperson of the power utility, the impact of quarterly adjustments is usually not passed on to consumers under the uniform tariff policy.

“However, the final decision rests with the Federal Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan and NEPRA,” he concluded.