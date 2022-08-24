Elite foreign coaches join PCB

Five elite foreign coaches have been roped in by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the betterment of the young talent in the country.

South Africa’s Gordon Parsons, bowling coach, and New Zealand’s Nicholas Webb, strength and conditioning coach, join Julian Fountain, fielding coach, Julian Wood, power-hitting coach, and Toby Radford, batting coach, who all hail from the United Kingdom.

The coaches will arrive in Pakistan within the next few days.

“The first phase of the programme begins at the National High Performance Centre, Lahore later this week. The coaches are expected to arrive in Lahore in the next seven to 10 days. Before the arrival of the coaches, screening and fitness testing of the participating players will take place,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The PCB and Engro Corporation entered a three-year agreement earlier this year, on the basis of which, Engro Corporation is sponsoring the foreign coaches involved in the programme.

“The foreign coaches selected for the coaching programme are richly experienced and have produced results in age-group and senior cricket around the world for domestic, national and franchise teams.”

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was also ecstatic with the development as it will help the players at the grassroots level.

“We are delighted to announce a high-profile coaching panel for the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme. These coaches have made their name and reputation with innovative coaching on modern lines that has helped cricketers from around the world,” said Raja.

“With Engro’s support, we want to shape the future of Pakistan cricket by investment at the grassroots level. The best age to learn about the game and make technical adjustments is at this level. By providing world-class coaching and training to the future Pakistan stars we are building the foundations of a potentially world beating side that can take on teams from around the world for the next 10 to 15 years.”

The five coaches will work closely with the PCB coaches during the training camps for the U13, U16 and U19 players. A total of 107 players have been enrolled in the first-batch. These players include the leading performers of the national U19, U16 and U13 tournaments.

After the completion of the pathway camp, the players selected for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League will join their respective sides in the lead-up to the tournament that starts in the first week of October at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.