Pakistan » Sindh

ECP postpones local bodies elections in Karachi, again

Decision has been taken due to latest spell of monsoon rains
Zulqarnain Iqbal Aug 24, 2022
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the local bodies elections in Karachi, once again.

The decision has been taken due to the latest spell of monsoon rains in the province.

This is the second time the second phase of local government elections in Sindh has been postponed.

The second phase of Sindh LG elections will be held in 16 districts of the province including Karachi and Hyderabad.

The ECP, on Tuesday, said it will hold a meeting on Wednesday to review if the local bodies elections in the megacity could be held on August 28 amid new monsoon spell.

It had also postponed the polls in nine districts of the province due to devastation caused by monsoon rains and floods in the province.

