Scott Styris in awe of Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is in awe of Pakistan’s star batter and captain Babar Azam ahead of the Asia Cup.

The 47-year-old said that Azam is the number one player in the world currently while sharing his thoughts

“He is the number one man going around. Look there’s usually what you look to do is to give him a single and get him off strike and bowl the guy at the other end. And I think that’s not something new. That’s been around for a decade or two, or three decades. So that sort of strategy to Babar Azam, I think he’s used to it, and I’m not sure that will work,” said Styris on Sports 18 show ‘Sports Over The Top’.

“I think you’ve almost got to be brave. Be a little bit risky and try that magic delivery that you might be a little afraid to bowl because if you get it wrong, it can go out of the park because it’s going to take a special delivery to get somebody like him out in the form that he’s in,” he added.

Styris also admitted that it is a very tough job to point out weaknesses of Azam.

“He’s that good player at the moment and that’s perhaps the strategy. As it is, I think I’d probably need a few more hours of studying film to work out any genuine weaknesses that he has, but as it is just you’ve got to be aggressive and go after it,” he concluded.

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign with match against India on Sunday, August 28.