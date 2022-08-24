Who will face Pakistan and India? Here are the Asia Cup Qualification scenarios

The Asia Cup Qualifiers are currently taking place at Oman’s Al Amerat Cricket Ground, with four teams, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong, Singapore and Kuwait, participating in the event.

One of those four teams will join India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup, which begins on August 27.

Hong Kong are currently at the top of the table with four points after winning their opening two games.

UAE and Kuwait are in second and third place, respectively, with two points after two games. UAE have a significantly better net run-rate, 1.045, as compared to Kuwait’s -0.421.

Singapore have already been knocked out of the tournament after losing their first two matches.

The last two matches of the qualifiers will be played today with Kuwait taking on Singapore and UAE facing Hong Kong.

Photo: ACC

Here are the qualification scenarios

Hong Kong

Hong Kong have a straight-forward equation as a win against UAE will ensure that they qualify for the Asia Cup.

In case of a defeat, they will be knocked out due to an inferior, 0.716, net run-rate.

Kuwait

Kuwait needs to ensure that they win their last match against Singapore by a big margin in order to put pressure on UAE and Hong Kong.

A victory of at least 78 runs or more or a successful run-chase in around 11 overs will put their net run-rate on a higher level than UAE.

They also need to hope that UAE only manages to beat Hong Kong by a small margin, in order to qualify.

UAE

Since UAE will play the last match of the qualifying round, they will know exactly what they need to do in order to make it to the Asia Cup.

If Kuwait loses to Singapore, UAE’s match against Hong Kong will become a de-facto final.

On the other hand, if Kuwait manages to beat Singapore by a massive margin, UAE will know the exact margin of victory heading into the match against Kong Kong.