Shahbaz Gill case: Court rejects prosecution’s request for week-long physical remand, sends PTI leader to jail

**The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad rejected on Wednesday the prosecution’s request to extend the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the government through the special prosecutor had asked for extension in physical remand as the police wanted to conduct a thorough interrogation of the PTI leader and even conduct his polygraph test.**

The request was made on Wednesday as Shahbaz Gill was presented before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

Gill has been booked for allegedly inciting mutiny against key state institutions in a televised interview.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to extend the physical remand of the suspect for another week so that the police can recover the primary cell phone that was in Gill’s use among other objects.

Abbasi also told the court that phones, four USBs and other items were recovered during the search of Gill’s room in the Parliament Lodges on August 22.

Islamabad police also recovered a handgun with ammunition from the room.