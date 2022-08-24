Violation of section 144: PTI leaders approach Islamabad court for interim bail

Six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday filed an application in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad seeking interim bail in a case for defying section 144 in the federal capital on August 20.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s members Saifullah Niazi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, Faisal Javed Khan, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Dr Shahzad Waseem have requested the Sessions Court to grant interim bail to them in the said case.

A case was registered against 19 PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, for defying section 144 imposed in Islamabad on August 20, when the political party’s members rallied against the arrest of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill accused of treason.

A first information report was registered in the Aabpara Police Station on August 23 that had nominated the political party leaders for undermining the law.

In the petition submitted before the court, the PTI leaders have contested that they had conducted a peaceful rally and thereby, the case against them is baseless.

The PTI leadership pleaded to the court that all the offences included in the FIR are bailable and requested the court to grant them interim bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani will conduct a hearing on the applications today.