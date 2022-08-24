Rain and floods see rupee sink against US dollar, falls to Rs218.38

As rains and floods caused widespread destruction across Pakistan, the rupee too seemed to suffer as a consequence, losing another 72 paisas against the US dollar during intraday trading on Wednesday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon for interbank trading, the rupee closed out the day at Rs218.38.

The rupee lost around 0.33% in its value during the day as it slid from Tuesday’s closing value of Rs217.66 to Rs218.38 on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the week, the rupee has lost around Rs3.73 in value as the country waits on tenterhooks for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to hold its board meeting and approve around $1.2 billion bailout loan. In the meantime, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been attempting to woo friendly countries and convince them to give Pakistan around $4 billion.

Earlier, during intraday trading in the interbank on Wednesday morning, the US dollar was trading at a value of Rs219.25.

This was up Rs1.59 from the value at which the interbank had closed on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee seems to be losing a lot more value, with the US dollar gaining another Rs3 to rise to Rs226.

Earlier this week, the rupee lost around Rs3 in the interbank market to slide from Rs216.66 to Rs219.25.

In the first week of August, the Pakistani rupee had a winning streak of 13 days during which it appreciated around Rs26.04.

However, with political uncertainty, the rupee started to lose its value against the US dollar again.