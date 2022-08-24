Pakistan condemns BJP leader’s sacrilegious remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokesperson on Wednesday strongly condemned the disparaging remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement released by the foreign office, Pakistan called for strict legal action against India’s right-wing ruling party stalwart while noting that Raja Singh accused of blasphemy was released ‘on bail within hours of arrest and welcomed by BJP zealots’.

The MOFA spokesperson said, “The token and perfunctory disciplinary action taken by the BJP against the said official cannot assuage the pain and anguish caused to the Muslims of India and around the world.”

The silence of top BJP leadership also irked the foreign ministry which labelled the current Indian regime ‘obsessively spiteful of Muslim’.

“The deafening silence of the top BJP leadership on the abhorrent incident manifestly reflects their approval and full support to the radical Hindu zealots within and beyond the BJP,” the statement read further.

The accused BJP leader is a member of the state legislative assembly of the Indian state of Telangana.

Pakistan has demanded that the Indian government should take immediate and decisive action against the BJP members habitually involved in attacking Islam and targeting the dignity of the beloved Prophet (PBUH).

It also called on the international community to take cognizance of increasing Islamophobia in India.

Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by the party in June after several Arab countries boycotted India over her blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The BJP leader had made the remarks during a show about the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on May 26.

Besides suspending Sharma, the BJP also put out a statement saying it respects all beliefs and denounced disparaging remarks against any religious personality. A disciplinary committee also denounced the views stating that the comments were contrary to its standpoint.

The incident may serve as the litmus test of BJP policy on issues of religious contention.