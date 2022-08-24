PCB reunites Sir Vivian Richards with Javed Miandad

Cricket greats Sir Vivian Richards and Javed Miandad, will reunite at October’s Pakistan Junior League after King Viv was named as one of the team mentors by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

They will join Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir as league mentors.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will be played from 6-21 October at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The duo dominated world cricket with their breath taking talent and match-winning performances in the 1970s and 80s.

They last played against each other in the Nehru Cup final in Kolkata on 1 November 1989 when Pakistan won by four wickets with one ball remaining.

Richards has also been associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators and also helped them win the title in 2019.

Richards, a two-time World Cup winner, averaged over 50 in Tests following his 8,540 runs in 121 matches, while he scored 6,721 runs at 47 in 187 ODIs. The Antiguan was also handy with the ball, taking 32 Test and 118 ODI wickets.