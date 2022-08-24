Imran Khan’s nomination papers for NA-108 approved

An election tribunal in Lahore on Wednesday overturned an earlier decision by the district returning officer and accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for contesting the NA-108 by-elections.

Imran Khan had filed nomination papers to contest from all nine constituencies left vacant after the resignations of their previous incumbents were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

However, his nomination papers for NA-108 Faisalabad were rejected. The decision was subsequently challenged by Imran Khan.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court heard Imran Khan’s petition and overturned the district returning officer’s decision.

Of the over 100 PTI members who had resigned from their National Assembly seats after the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan proved successful in April. However, Ashraf only approved the resignations of 11 members - including two reserve seat members - after what he claimed was a meticulous process to ascertain if the resignations were genuine, filed voluntarily, and were not forced.

However, on August 17, the district returning officer (DRO) of the NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad rejected Imran Khan’s nomination papers after objections were filed against his nomination.

The district returning officer, after receiving objections, had directed Imran to appear personally before him for scrutiny of the objections posed against his nomination.

The election official subsequently determined that candidate could not submit a satisfactory answer to questions raised on his Form-B and rejected the nomination papers.

DRO has, however, approved the nomination papers of 10 other candidates, including PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali and PTI’s Farrukh Habib.

Imran subsequently filed an appeal against the DRO’s decision with the Election Tribunal at the Lahore High Court. The tribunal on Wednesday overturned the DRO’s decision and approved the papers.

Speaking after the verdict was announced, PTI leader Farrukh Habib spoke to the media and said they want to move towards general elections as soon as possible.

He added that their party would continue staging rallies and protests against the government till they relent. In this regard, he said that even today, they have a rally in Haripur, Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The public is with Imran Khan, he said.

He later tweeted:

Nomination papers for NA-118

In NA-118 Nankana Sahib, where the DRO accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) challenged Imran’s nomination.

PML-N candidate Shazra Munsab Kharal challenged the nomination papers of Imran Khan from NA-118.

However, the election tribunal saw differently and upheld the decision of the DRO to approve Imran’s nomination paper and rejected Kharal’s objections.