PTI challenges live coverage ban on Imran Khan’s speeches

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday challenged in the Sindh High Court a ban imposed on the live broadcast and coverage of speeches of their chairman, Imran Khan.

A petition in this regard was filed by PTI leader Aliya Nabi. The petition has yet to be accepted and listed for hearing.

A ban on Imran Khan’s speeches was imposed on Saturday, August 20, by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Per the Pemra notification, all satellite television channels were barred from broadcasting live speeches of the former prime minister.

The ban came after he had warned the IG and DIG of Islamabad police during a protest rally in Islamabad, saying that he would not spare them and register a case against them for “torturing” party leader Shahbaz Gill during physical remand.

He also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for approving the police request for physical remand despite knowing that Gill was subjected to “torture”.

“We will not spare you [Zeba] and will also file a case against her.”

#LHC asks PTI to present arguments

In the Lahore High Court (LHC), where the PTI had challenged the ban imposed on live speeches of Imran Khan, the party’s counsel has been asked to present their arguments on why the ban should be overturned.

On Wednesday, LHC Justice Anwar Hussain heard the petition filed by Muhammad Khan.

The petitioner contended that on August 20, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had delivered a speech against the arrest of party worker Shahbaz Gill and alleged custodial torture.

Subsequently, PEMRA took notice of his speech and imposed a ban on his speeches.

The petitioner contended that free speech was guaranteed under the constitution as a fundamental right. Hence, the notice to ban live speeches of the former prime minister was illegal.

The court directed all sides to present their arguments and adjourned hearings until next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.