Heavy rains and flooding Balochistan, Sindh, Shahbaz Gill due in court

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, August 24, 2022:

Balochistan continues to reel from flooding, with the death toll rising.

Large parts of Sindh are also submerged, with widespread damage reported as residents relocate to safer localities. Rains, which started overnight in Karachi, continue into the morning. The government had already closed schools in the city and much of Sindh for two days.

The prime minister launched an impassioned global appeal for aid to cope with the flood emergency.

Covid-19 continues to haunt Pakistanis and claims another two lives.

The Islamabad High Court summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on August 31 in his personal capacity for remarks contemptuous of a judge.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill will be presented in court today after his two-day physical remand in police custody ends.