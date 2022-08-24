WATCH: Karachi youth’s generosity to give ‘free fuel’ to bikers

A youngster of Karachi by the name of Danyal Taqvi has been doing a distinctive charity by paying for petrol of strangers - mainly bike riders.

Bike is a mode of commute for thousands of citizens of the megacity.

However, with petrol prices at a historic high level, many riders keep an eye on their fuel tanks to see how little the petrol level has risen even against paying considerable money.

The hike has made it difficult for thousands of citizens to manage their expenses too.

However, seeing Danyal around is like a sigh of relief for them.

What inspired the young philanthropist was a video of a rickshaw-driver begging for money to get the fuel-tank of his tri-wheeler filled. Since then, he decided to cover up petrol cost of random people.

He has been engaged in this form of charity for years but only recently went viral on social media through a photo taken by one of the beneficiaries of this humanitarian act.

Watch what Danyal has to say more about his experience, motive, and future goal: