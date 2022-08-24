Lahore high court rules against ‘Vani’ in murder case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that a panchayat or jirga cannot pass an illegal judgement as it issued a written order against the marriage of the petitioner’s daughter in lieu of reconciliation – commonly known as Vani - as compensation in a murder case.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued a nine-page decision on the petition filed by Gul Sher.

In 2015, a man named Faraz was charged with murder and a case was registered at Bhowana Police Station.

However, the matter landed in a panchayat.

As reconciliation, the panchayat ordered to Vani the suspect’s daughter while a suspect’s relative handed over a cheque of Rs1 million to the victim’s family.

Later, the suspect refused to Vani his daughter and the cheque also bounced. The aggrieved family reached the court against bouncing of the cheque.

Following this, a sessions court ordered to register a case against the suspect which he challenged in the high court.

The high court nullified the decision of panchayat regarding payment of Rs1 million as compensation and Vani.

The court said that as a result of the custom, the offender remains in benefit while the girl pays the price of the offense her entire life.