Following PMC dissolution, Senate panel passes bill for restoration of PMDC by majority votes

The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination passed the bill for the restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) after the dissolution of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held at Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday with Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand in the chair.

In 2019, during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, President Arif Alvi promulgated an ordinance that dissolved the PMDC and established PMC.

The Senate body passed the Bill titled “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022” by majority votes which was introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Senator Kauda Babar.

However, the committee chairman gave his dissent on the Bill. Minister For National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) Abdul Qadir Patel maintained that under the Bill, the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) will be conducted by provinces through public universities and the council will have representation of all provinces, health bodies, and universities.

He added that this bill will abolish the previous practice in which the members were nominated by the prime minister. Furthermore, the Bill will also repeal the National Licensing Examination which was conducted to give licenses to medical students of the native universities.

The committee also passed by majority votes of ratio 7:1 the Bill titled “The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 2022” introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla. Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for NHSRC commented that the bill will repeal the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act 2021 and its autonomous position and will come under the direct control of the ministry.

He further added that the old act has made the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad disastrous, one which could not procure even an MRI machine last year.

While debating on the public petition submitted by Mehrab Saqib regarding the rules and regulations for the Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery, the panel chairman directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman to remove the word “surgery” from nomenclature and confirmed whether the word surgery has been mentioned in Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioner Act 1965 or not.

He suggested that the word should be removed from the degrees issued so far and directed the HEC chairman to extend collaboration with the universities in this regard.

The senate body also discussed the unlawful degree courses of Bachelor in Dermatology offered by various universities and illegal practice by unqualified dermatologists. Rector of the University of Lahore, Dr Muhammad Ashraf apprised the committee that the nomenclature of the degree is Bachelor in Dermatology Technology and its aim is to provide technicians who can assist doctors in their practices.

Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand maintained that the ambiguity regarding the aforementioned bachelor programs shall be eliminated and directed the HEC to make efforts for the same.