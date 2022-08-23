Misuse of visit visas: UAE starts deporting Pakistanis

In a sharp change in its policy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tightened its immigration policies, including for those arriving on visit visas, and has started deporting those Pakistanis who have been misusing their visit visas to work in the country.

As a result, Islamabad was urged to take practical steps to educate Pakistani passengers seeking employment in the UAE to follow the outlined processes.

Over the past ten days, at least 80 Pakistanis have been deported or are facing deportation from the UAE for misusing their visit visas or for failing to follow regulations for entering the Gulf country on visit visas.

The matter came to light after the Pakistani consulate in Dubai wrote to the Foreign Office, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – which oversees immigration-related activities in the country – in Islamabad.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, the Pakistani consulate said that they received a query from a passenger at the Dubai airport.

In a subsequent visit to the airport, the consulate staff found that the immigration authorities had stopped entry for around 80 Pakistanis for various reasons.

The reasons for their deportation included passengers holding visit visas but only dummy return tickets.

Other reasons included passengers not carrying sufficient money to sustain them in the country for the stated duration of their visit.

Lastly, most of those sent back told the UAE immigration authorities that they were visiting the country for work even though their passports were only stamped with visit visas.

In the letter dated August 13 from the Head of Chancery, the consulate said that as many as 40 Pakistanis had been deported while another 40 were due to be sent back imminently.

The consulate further noted that the UAE immigration authorities refused to accept the requests of the Pakistani officials, citing the reasons for their deportation.

The Dubai consulate urged the government to launch an awareness campaign for passengers seeking work in the UAE to secure proper visas, hold valid tickets and a minimum of AED 5,000 in cash.

This was also confirmed and reiterated in a letter written to Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday by the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) Chairman Syed Rehmat Shah.

In the letter, Shah said that misuse of the visit visa by Pakistanis had led the UAE authorities to tighten the immigration policies.

Shah further highlighted that already, the UAE is not issuing visas to Pakistanis from 20 cities.

Moreover, POEPA pointed out that the UAE authorities had imposed the condition of submitting bank statements and an AED 5,000 security deposit to get a visa.

He urged the minister to crack down on fake immigration agents operating in Pakistan and agents who send Pakistanis abroad with insufficient or incomplete documents.

The association also urged the government to launch an awareness campaign on documentation, visa categories, tickets and sufficient cash.

The letters and deportations point to a worrying trend for Pakistan and Pakistanis seeking to visit UAE or work in it. Last month, Pakistanis sent around $456.17 million in remittances. In April, Pakistanis sent a record $614.11 million, the highest sum repatriated from the gulf country in the past 50 years.