U-Turn? ECP to review LG elections date in Karachi amid rain forecast

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) to review if the local bodies elections in the megacity could be held on August 28 amid new monsoon spell.

The second phase of Sindh LG elections will be held in 16 districts of the province including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Last month too, the polls were postponed till August due to monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, the election overseeing body has postponed the polls in nine districts of the province due to devastation caused by floods.

Earlier in the day, ECP had announced that the local bodies elections in Karachi will be held as per scheduled on August 28.

READ: Second phase: Sindh LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad could be postponed

ECP Spokesperson Haroon Shinwari clarified the confusion rife regarding the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh amid the flood situation.

Taking to his Twitter account, the spokesperson said the polls in the Karachi division would be held as per scheduled.

However, the decision regarding the Hyderabad division would be taken keeping in view the comfort of the voters.