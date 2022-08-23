Pakistan to receive massive assistance, investment from Qatar

As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Qatar to improve bilateral relations, encourage investment and negotiate an LNG deal, reports claim that the Gulf nation will be doling out billions of dollars for Pakistan in assistance and investment.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s Acting Governor Murtaza Syed has already announced that Qatar will offer $2 billion to Pakistan in financial assistance. This amount supplements $1 billion each pledged by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Syed.

Reports, however, claimed that Pakistan is also offering a 51% share of PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel in New York to Qatar while it also plans to hand over management of PIA to either UAE or Qatar.

Islamabad is also seeking investment from Qatar for the construction of four LNG terminals and has amended rules to remove obstacles in this regard.

Just days before Shehbaz Sharif left for Qatar, the Economic Coordination Council (ECC) amended the LNG Policy 2001 to grant exemption from mandatory Third Party-Access (TPA) to new LNG terminals to ensure sizeable foreign direct investment from Qatar in the Energas Terminal, reported a local English daily.

The daily also claimed that Pakistan wants to sell two regasified LNG-based (RLNG) power stations in Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki to Qatar or UAE, but that the deal was unlikely to materialize in view of possible protests from the opposition.

The reports about Roosevelt Hotel first emerged last week but when SAMAA TV contacted officials in Islamabad no one was ready to confirm anything on record.

Similarly, claims about the plans to sell Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) shares in order to give over administration of the national flag carrier to Qatar or the UAE also on a government-to-government basis were also not confirmed by the officials.

Officials, however, did confirm the $2 billion assistance and planned negotiation on the LNG supply deal.

Pakistan may sign a new contract with Qatar for the supply of LNG between 6 and 15 years. Qatar is already supplying LNG to Pakistan under two contracts signed during PMLN and PTI governments.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Mehmood and discussed the prospects of investment in diverse avenues such as energy, food security, and aviation in Pakistan.