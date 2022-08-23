Supreme Court says state’s job to protect blasphemy suspect till case closes

Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the state must ensure protection of the suspects in the blasphemy cases until the case is disposed of.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa passed these remarks during the hearing of the bail plea of the petitioner Mansha Masih – who is facing blasphemy charges.

The court approved the suspect’s bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

“Every second person gets up and level an accusation of blasphemy. This is not a petty crime but its penalty is a life sentence,” he said.

Justice Isa asked the plaintiff’s counsel why Pakistan was created. At this, the counsel replied that according to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; Pakistan was made to function as a laboratory of Islam.

“When Quaid-e-Azam said this?” Justice Isa asked.

“Generals already attribute a lot of things to him (Jinnah), the lawyers should not do it,” he said.

He remarked that East Pakistan was already disintegrated, emphasizing that there should be no further division in the country.

Justice Isa said he never heard that a Christian lodged a blasphemy case against a Muslim.

The suspect’s lawyer told the court that his client was a garbage collector in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

At this, Justice Isa wondered why Muslims never do this job although cleanliness was considered half of the faith and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the people should be thankful to Christian brothers who at least clean our surroundings.

The court approved the bail of the suspect against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and adjourned the hearing.