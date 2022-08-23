PM Shehbaz waives fuel adjustment charges in power bills for 17m consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced waiving fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills.

Further details of it will be rolled out by Power Minister Khurram Dastagir tomorrow (Wednesday).

Addressing the nation through state media during his maiden visit to Qatar. The second half of his talk was about fuel adjustment in electricity bills which have sent the power bills of July to skyrocketing figures.

Protests also erupted in different parts of the country over the issue.

PM Shehbaz said he took notice of the issue and reviewed it.

He said that the measure will benefit 17 million of 30 million consumers of electricity.

The premier said in the months of July and August, the consumers had to face high fuel adjustment charge.

He announced waiving fuel adjustment charges in power bills - which according to the premier – will benefit 17 million consumers while they were also deliberating relief for the remaining 13 million consumers.

The exemption will also apply to tube-well users, he added.

At the outset of his talk, PM Shehbaz said the small traders faced difficulties due to fixed tax. Therefore, the government waived it.