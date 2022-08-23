Asia Cup 2022 Live on tapmad

Looks like August got even more exciting – for all cricket fans, here’s some good news!

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup 2022 has been scheduled from August 27 to September 11. After a 2-year delay, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has finally announced the Asia Cup 2022 cricket schedule.

5 teams have been locked so far, that include Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. One more team is yet to join the others, a qualifier round will take place amongst the following:

Hong Kong

Kuwait

UAE

Singapore

Whoever wins, will grab the 6th spot in the Asia Cup tournament.

The Pakistan squad is looking pretty strong this year with players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and many more onboard – this is going to be one exciting tournament!

Wondering where you can witness all the action? Watch the Asia Cup tournament live in HD and without any Ads now only on tapmad.

In case you don’t know, tapmad is Pakistan’s first OTT platform, with the rights to live streaming over 100 live channels in the categories of entertainment, news, and sports along with several On Demand videos. You can easily download the app, available on both, Android and iOS.

They have a standard subscription of PKR 199 per month, with a promotional offer of PKR 1 for the first week. Once subscribed, not only can you enjoy watching Asia Cup but you also get access to their entire media library which includes multiple channels such as Tensports, The Hundred, etc.

