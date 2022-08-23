Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | 23 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | 23 August 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 6pm | 23 August 2022 Recommended ‘Imran tried to undermine integrity, credibility of judicial system’ Lahore high court rules against ‘Vani’ in murder case Misuse of KP govt helicopters: PAC directs NAB to make recoveries from Imran Khan, others Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular Not real: PTI claims ‘fit’ Gill video product of deep fake technology Read this before carrying currency on your next flight Toyota announces price reduction for customers