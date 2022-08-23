Fawad Chaudhry censures KP, Punjab govts for being indifferent to crackdown on PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry censured the provincial governments - where PTI is at the helm - saying that they have disappointed the workers.

In a tweet, Fawad said that the provincial governments (in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab) have disappointed the workers during the difficult times.

I want to make it clear to our provincial governments that the people have not voted for them just to become ministers, he bawled out.

He noted that whether attempt to arrest Imran Khan, May 25 incidents, or arrest and torture of Shahbaz Gill and other workers; you (both governments) have disappointed them.

The ex-minister criticized that the people ruling over 25 kilometers of Islamabad have become goons.