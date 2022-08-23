PHF General Secretary promises to put Pakistan team on right track in two years

Newly-appointed Pakistan Hockey Federation General Secretary Haider Hussain is confident about putting the game on the right track in the country within the next two years.

Hussain was elected for the role on a four-year term on August 19.

“I won’t say that the team’s performance will improve straightaway but I can assure you that, in two years’ time, they will be a much-improved unit,” Hussain said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match.

“I’m accountable for every day I spend in this office which is why the time I spend here is extremely valuable for me,” he added.

He also shed light on his priorities, for the betterment of hockey, in the near future.

“My first priority is carrying out talent hunt programmes. I will meet the DG Sports Board of every province in order to carry out talent hunt programmes. Without their support, we can’t move forward,” he said.

“We also want to ensure that players get their daily allowances while also generating funds for PHF,” he added.

Haider backed the PHF’s initiative to carry out a franchise-based hockey league, The Max, however he questioned the timing of the event.

“I haven’t looked at the agreement for the league so far but that is also one of my top priorities. We want to ensure that the event takes place at the agreed time, that is December, but that will lead to a problem over international players’ availability since the World Cup is in January. In my opinion The Max should take place after the World Cup,” he concluded.

It must be noted that the PHF had launched the league in Lahore toward the end of June, earlier this year.

The schedule of the first season has not been revealed, yet, although it is likely that it will be held towards the end of 2022.

Initially, five city-based teams, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Islamabad, will take part in the three-week event. The inaugural edition will be held at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore — which is currently without an AstroTurf.