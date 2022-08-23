School, colleges closed in Sindh as new rain spell begins

The Sindh government has announced a two-day holiday for schools and colleges on August 24 and 25 as a new rain spell begins in the province. The Met Office says the new spell will last until Friday, August 26.

Karachi intermediate board has postponed all the exams scheduled for August 24 and 25, it said in a statement.

Rains lashed Hyderabad, Thatta, and other districts on Tuesday while the provincial Karachi was also poised to receive downpours. Radar showed heavy rain bands moving towards the city beginning Tuesday noon from Hyderabad and Mirpur Khan.

The northern and eastern suburbs of Karachi experienced a drizzle since afternoon while the sky was overcast in the city and heavy rains were expected.

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah announced that in view of intense rains the government was announcing two day holiday on August 24 and 25 for schools and colleges in the province.

Earlier, the Met Office issued a weather update saying that “a well marked low pressure (LPA) located over east Rajasthan (India) is likely to move northwest direction and approach Sindh tonight.”

It said that “due to this strong weather system monsoon currents are penetrating in southern and upper parts of the country.”

A closer view of radar image shows rain bands approaching Karachi at 5:21pm on Tuesday, August 23.

The Met said that “under the influence of this weather system more rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) was expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from 23rd to 26th August with occasional gaps.”

The system was also likely to generate rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 23 (tonight) to August 26 with occasional gaps, according to the Met.

Sindh govt reaches out to Pak Army

For assistance in rescue and relief operations, the Sindh government has sought help from Pakistan Army and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In letters written to NDMA and the army, the Sindh government said that the army personnel should be dispatched to flood-affected areas for rescue and relief operations.

Notably, nine more deaths were reported in the province due to rain and flood related incidents on Tuesday.

Warning of flash floods and urban flooding

The meteorological department has warned that the new rain spell will likely produce the following impacts:

Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Sukkur on 24th & 25th August.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 24th to 26th August.

Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on 24th & 25th August.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from 24th to 26th August.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

The Met Office said that travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.