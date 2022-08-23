BJP lawmaker arrested for making sacrilegious remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) T Raja Singh was arrested by the Indian police on Tuesday for passing ‘derogatory remarks’ about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

A case was lodged against the BJP lawmaker after protests broke out on Monday night in Indian city of Hyderabad following the release of a video in which Singh can be seen disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He was arrested under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The demonstrators said Singh hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and demanded his immediate arrest.

Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner’s office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to different police stations.

What sparked protests?

The BJP MLA had released a “comedy” video targeting comedian Munawar Faruqui who had allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus in his performances.

In the video, Singh lashed at the comedian and then went out of the way to make derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

As the video went viral on social media, Muslims in India took to the streets to demand the lawmaker’s arrest.

Indian police has since arrested the lawmaker.

The incident comes just months after an international row erupted over former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remark on the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP and as many as 10 cases were filed against her across the country.