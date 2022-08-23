Sony unwarps plans to launch PlayStation VR2

A virtual Reality headset dubbed as Sony PlayStation VR2 will be hitting the shelves in the first quarter of 2023, the company announced Tuesday.

The much-awaited headset has been in the limelight for quite a long time. You can expect it to buy soon as Sony announced that the next generation headset will be coming in early 2023, according to the company’s posts on their official social handles.

The Japanese tech firm announced the details regarding next generation virtual reality headsets earlier this year.

The new headset will feature a display that adds up to 4k resolution, run on 90Hz - 120Hz, and will have a 110-degree field of view. Moreover, for improved graphics immersions, the VR2 will feature a foveated rendering, unique vibrating feedback, controllers with advanced haptics, and eye tracking. Now users can connect to the console with a single USB-C cable.

The forthcoming virtual reality headset will be equipped with a six-axis motion sensor, four cameras throughout the set, and an IR camera for eye tracking in the headset and controller tracking system.

Sony has already revealed 20 games that will come out with the headgear. Among the games are Among Us VR, Runner, and Horizon Call of the Wild.

However, the price of the aforementioned headgear by Sony is yet to be announced.