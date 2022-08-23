China changes the ending to Minions: The Rise of Gru

China has often banned movies that do not align with its core values. Some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, have been denied release in China by Beijing’s censor board.

They even banned the release of Top Gun: Maverick but approved Minions: The Rise of Gru – with an altered ending.

The authorities went on to show a completely different ending for the villain Gru making it clear to the audience that even an animated antihero could not get away with his evil deeds in China.

Social media users around the country came to know about the change to the animated Despicable Me series film Minions: The Rise of Gru’s finale over the weekend.

Various screenshots of a different, good Gru were shared on the internet as opposed to that showing him as an evil villain in an attempt to look politically correct.

Weibo, a social media site similar to Twitter, has postings and screenshots from the film that claims the censors added an epilogue in which Wild Knuckles, a central figure in the heist plot, was apprehended by the police and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In the international release, the movie’s two thieving anti-heroes, Gru and Wild Knuckles, ride out together after Wild Knuckles faked his own death to escape the authorities’ grasp.

The addendum was criticized by many online commenters who claimed that it looked more like a PowerPoint presentation than a movie ending.

This won’t be the first time that China has altered the content it presents to its citizens.

When Fight Club was first released in China, spectators experienced a drastically different conclusion.

PHOTO: IMDB

Earlier this year, the Chinese authorities requested Sony that the Statue of Liberty be deleted from the epilogue for Spiderman: No Way Home. Sony declined the demand and the movie did not release in China.

PHOTO: IMDB

Before the popular US sitcom Friends was made available to be streamed in China earlier this year, LGBTQ-related plotlines were omitted.

PHOTO: IMDB

A scene in Disney’s Lightyear which featured two female characters kissing was not made available in China because Disney refused the request to have the scene deleted.