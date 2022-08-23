Asia Cup: Akram hopes Kohli doesn’t regain form against Pakistan

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram hopes that Virat Kohli won’t regain form against Pakistan while making a tongue-in-cheek comment.

The star batter will return to competitive cricket after a five-week break on Sunday, August 28 during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

“First of all let me start by saying that criticism from Indian fans against Kohli has been unnecessary. He is one of the greatest of all time, not just in this era. He still fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad,” Akram told Star Sports.

“As they say class is forever and that is Virat Kohli. Hope he doesn’t come back to form against Pakistan but he will come back eventually,” he added.

It must be noted that more than a 1000 days have passed since Kohli scored his last international century. The last time he scored one was back on November 23, 2019, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in the second Test of the two-match series.

Akram also stated that it is too early to compare Pakistan skipper and star batter Babar Azam with Kohli.

“The comparisons are only natural. When we played people used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath and Zaheer Abbas,” he said.

“Babar has been very consistent because he has got the right technique. He is very hungry and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast. However, comparisons with Virat it is too early.

“Babar is on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is but to compare him with him at this stage is too early. But he is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats.”