House of the Dragon becomes 2022’s most watched premiere

In all of HBO’s history, House of Dragons has drawn the biggest audience. The first episode gathered 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platform worldwide on the day of its premiere.

Making a prequel to a series as popular as Game of Thrones can never be simple, but House of the Dragon made an impressive debut. The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s massive fantasy tome Fire & Blood.

PHOTO: Amazon

The weekly-released 10-episode series chronicles the tale of the Targaryen civil war, which occurred around 300 years before the events in the record-breaking series Game of Thrones.

George R.R. Martin’s book goes over the history of House Targaryen as they ruled over Westeros, it focuses on the details including events like Aegon’s initial conquest and the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The series also focuses on the events leading up to it, including the rivalry between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower.

To make the transition from page to screen, House of the Dragon alters the source material in a number of ways, much to the TV version of Game of Thrones.

The series, just after it’s very first episode received a rating of ‘82% fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Rotten Tomatoes

For comparison, the first season of Game of Thrones got ‘90% fresh’ rating on the platform and the six seasons that followed had the same rating.

Poster for GoT. PHOTO: HBO

It was only the eighth and final season of the series that left its fans disappointed and was rated ‘55% fresh.’

The second installment in the multiple award-winning TV saga Game of Thrones franchise has much to prove and uphold.

Should you watch Game of Thrones before House of the Dragon?

Not really. House of the Dragon so far has been pretty self-explanatory, but watching GoT would help you become more aware of a few concepts like the Iron Throne and the presence of dragons, and you’ll have a little background of the House Targaryen and how temperamental they can be. Rest assured, there’s not a lot that you’ll be missing out on if you decide to watch House of the Dragon first.

Dragons from GoT. PHOTO: GoT Fandom

The second episode, The Rogue Prince, is all set to air on August 28.