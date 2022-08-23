Asif Ali reveals his six-hitting secret as he eyes glory at Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali has revealed that he hits 100 to 150 sixes in a day as he prepares for the Asia Cup 2022.

The hard-hitter will be in action for Pakistan in the upcoming T20 tournament starting from August 27.

Though Pakistan failed to qualify for the final the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, but he has some found memories of it.

“It would be the one against New Zealand,” chuckled Asif when asked by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “I was under pressure coming into the match as I had not been able to perform in the previous series and we were in a tough situation. I was hit on my head [by a Southee bouncer] and was feeling a bit dizzy. But, I told myself that I am here; fine and alive. No matter what, I will deliver for my team.”

Following a perfect 10-wicket win over India, Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother with 48 needed off 31 with half of their batters back in the pavilion. Asif Ali carved Trent Boult through point and smashed Tim Southee for back-to-back sixes two overs later.

The onslaught would see Pakistan finish the game in the penultimate over with Asif smashing Boult for a six down long-on, putting the iconic Sharjah Stadium on fire and stealing a double on the next ball.

Tape-ball cricket played a crucial role in Ali’s power hitting evolution.

“It [batting in tape-ball cricket] is the best practice for hard-hitting,” he says, “As the ball swings and there is late swing as well. You need to have impeccable balance and head position with pretty still feet to counter it. It also helps in developing a good bat speed. Even today, when I go home, I play tape-ball cricket.”