30-year monsoon rainfall record broke in Balochistan, PDMA chief tells BHC

Recent monsoon rains in Balochistan have shattered the 30-year-record resulting in the inundation of at least 31 districts, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General (DG) Nasir Naseer told the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday.

The PDMA DG was replying to the court on a constitution petition filed by Rahib Khan Buledi in court aiming to expedite relief efforts in the catastrophe-hit province.

Balochistan Chief Justice (CJ) Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Sardar Ahmed Haleemi heard the petition.

The director general also submitted a report to the bench outlining relief efforts as well as damages caused by monsoon rains and floods.

The court asked the DG to explain why relief had not reached the three union councils of Sohbatpur for the past four days. PDMA chief said he admits to lagging but assured ’It was not an omission.

Unsatisfied by the pace of progress, the chief justice instructed the PDMA chief to reach affected areas via a helicopter if they cannot access the area through vehicles or boats.

“The flood affectees should be immediately provided food, medicines and other essentials necessary for their rehabilitation,” the Balochistan CJ added.

The court also asked the PDMA chief to submit another report on relief efforts in the next hearing scheduled on August 25.

Balochistan top brass to meet for flood victims’ rehabilitation

A high-level meeting has been called for the assessment of flood damage and related remedial measures in the PDMA Balochistan office today afternoon.

The meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will take input from Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor and Interior Adviser Zia Lango regarding the reconstruction and rehabilitation projects planned for Pakistan’s largest province.

Balochistan chief secretary and other high-level officials of the departments concerned will also participate in the meeting.

Thousands of relief goods dispatched to Sindh and Balochistan

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has vowed to offer relief to the victims of floods and said the government has dispatched truckloads of food, medicines, vaccines, mosquito nets and other essential items to Sindh and Balochistan.

The minister expressed these views during a press conference on Monday.

Patel said he conducted a high-level meeting with the secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan on Zoom to evaluate the pace of flood relief.

During the press conference, Patel said a 12-member team of doctors were sent to Lasbela to treat those affected by floods.

He said different types of vaccines have also been dispatched to the country’s largest province including that of snake bite.

To counter the threat of mosquito-borne diseases, 36,000 nets were dispatched to the flood victims and 1.4 million more nets will be sent out of which 600,000 will be given to Sindh in a couple of days, he added.

The health minister said he is aware of the medicine shortage and 1.5 million medicines would also be shipped to the disaster-struck regions within the next two days.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he will visit the calamity-struck region of Thatta soon.

Keeping in mind flood damage in Punjab, Patel maintained that the federal health ministry will extend complete assistance to flood affectees.

He noted that Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts of South Punjab suffered a lot in the latest monsoon floods. “These people neither have a roof over their head nor food on their plates,” Patel lamented.

Thereby, he urged people to stop politics to deal with a national emergency.