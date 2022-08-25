Will a Pakistani portray Selahattin Eyyubi?

The story of Selahattin Eyyubi is iconic for the entire Muslim world. But the portrayal of that story on the screen has landed in controversy with questions over who will be picked to play the lead role.

The life and story of Selahattin Eyyubi, who liberated Jerusalem from 88 years of Crusader occupation and became a significant Muslim hero, is the subject of a new series which is being jointly-produced between Turkey and Pakistan.

Casting for the mega-series is currently underway with actors from both Pakistan and Turkey lining up for a chance to play in the project.

Some shooting for the project has also recently started. The set inauguration ceremony, a critical part of any film project, was attended by renowned figures from the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Reportedly, an approximate 6,000 seasoned and young actors have auditioned for the movie, but only 62 of them were selected for the project in the end.

Which Pakistanis will be part of it?

The first Pakistani actors to make a persuasive case for themselves and get casted were Ushna Shah, Adnan Jilani, Farhan Agha, and Ayesha Omar.

The preliminary auditions were conducted in both Lahore and Karachi.

Who plays Selahattin?

There has been a significant amount of speculation on who will portray the legendary role of Selahattin Eyyubi – a Kurd – himself.

This speculation has given rise to a great deal of excitement and anticipation.

The answers to both of these questions have been the focus of heated discussions.

However, we now have some insight into who could possibly portray the iconic general.

One bit of information revealed suggests that the role may go to Turkish actor Ilhan Sen.

Ilhan Sen to play protagonist in the upcoming TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi. PHOTO: instagram.com/illhansen

Who is Ilhan Sen?

Ilhan Sen is a Turkish actor who made a successful debut in with the 2018 television series Fatih in which he played Sehzade Alaaddin in the period drama on the Byzantine Empire which was vying for control over Turkey against Mehmed with the latter striving to make his dream of Konstantiniyye a reality.

He went on to star in the series Ask Mantik Intikam (Love, Logic, Revenge), which aired on Fox TV and featured him in the lead role.

The young actor known for his intense pensive brooding looks. And even though he only debuted in 2018, he has already racked up an impressive number of episodes and television serials which many take years to achieve.

Who will play opposite Selahattin?

The lead female character is likely to cast another Turk, Gulsim Ali.

Gulsim has gained a significant amount of fame and appreciation in Pakistan on the back of her performance in the television series Diliris Ertugrul, in which she played the character of Aslihan Khatoon.

Guslim Ali is being considered for the female lead in the upcoming TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi. PHOTO: instagram.com/gyulsim

Such was her popularity in Pakistan that she appeared in a commercial for Pakistani fashion brand Maria B’s lawn campaign alongside Ayeza Khan.

If rumors are to be believed, Gulsim Ali is supposedly in the midst of finalizing her part in the series, and this might happen at any moment.

In both Pakistan and Turkey, viewers will be able to watch episodes of the series in real-time thanks to their simultaneous broadcast.

The series will be shot in Turkey.

The TV series is said to be divided over three seasons, and each season will feature four episodes.